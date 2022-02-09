Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Size 2021 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2030

The ankylosing spondylitis market size is expected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. Report Ocean presents a new report on ankylosing spondylitis market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The report “Ankylosing Spondylitis Market – By Drug (Cosentyx, Humira, Simponi, Remicade, Enbrel, Cimzia, Others); By Treatment Type (Painkillers and NSAIDs, DMARDs, Biological Therapies, Steroids, Physical Therapies, Surgery); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), also known as Bechterew disease is the rare type of arthritis causing stiffness and intense pain in the individual’s spine, starting from lower back sacral bones. AS could also spread to the neck region and damage to other adjoining joints. Ankylosis simply means bone fusion and hard connective tissue and spondylitis means inflammation in the spine and lower part of the vertebrae.

However, there is no cure for ankylosing spondylitis, but medication and proper exercise workouts can ease pain in the spine. Ankylosing spondylitis is started from an individual’s sacroiliac joints, where the spinal cord connects with the pelvic girdle. It impacts the connecting regions of tendons and ligaments attached to the bones and can even fuse an individual’s vertebrae.

Ankylosing spondylitis could cause inflammation and stiffness throughout the body, in few cases spine becomes weak, likely to be fractured easily, also interrupts the functioning of the cauda equine, group of nerves responsible for an individual’s bowel movements, reflexes, and sexual desires, around 40 percent of the patients suffering from AS are likely to suffer from eye-related problem uveitis, eye inflammation causing blurred vision, and individuals with AS in rare cases have large aorta.

Still, researchers are not being able to figure out what triggers ankylosing spondylitis, but there is a strong narrative that people with ankylosing spondylitis have a gene that codes protein called human leukocyte antigen B27 (HLA-B27). HLAs are the proteins, which help an individual’s immune system to differentiate between its cells and foreign particles, though, according to the Spondylitis Association of America, only 2 percent of the people in the market having HLA-B27 gene are expected to develop ankylosing spondylitis in the future. Men are more likely to suffer from ankylosing spondylitis than women, it starts during adulthood, 80 percent of the cases usually begin before 30, and more than 95 percent, by the age of 45.

Rising prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis with faulty lifestyles coupled with patient awareness and new product approvals driving the market forward. According to the recent population estimates the prevalence rate of ankylosing spondylitis in the U.S. is around 0.2-0.5 percent and based on market data from multiple countries the global incidence rate was stood at 0.4-14 per 100,000 individuals.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the ankylosing spondylitis market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the ankylosing spondylitis market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the ankylosing spondylitis market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the ankylosing spondylitis market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Major Players:

Ankylosing spondylitis prevalence increase to about 5 percent for the individual who is HLA B27 positive. Companies such as AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, UCB, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global ankylosing spondylitis market.

Segmentation:

Ankylosing Spondylitis, Drug Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cosentyx

Humira

Simponi

Remicade

Enbrel

Cimzia

Others

Ankylosing Spondylitis, Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Painkillers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs)

Biological therapies

Steroids

Physical therapies

Surgery

Ankylosing Spondylitis, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

