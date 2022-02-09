Meter Data Management Software Market by Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2021-2030

Meter data management software market is valued at approximately USD 168.60 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.48 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The need to increase energy efficiency is considered as key trend for the meter data management software market. Additionally, commitment to smart city programs is also expected to supplement the growth of the market across the globe.The growth of the meter data management software market is attributed owing to the price volatility and increasing energy consumption coupled with the growing inclination towards efficient energy management systems. As per the U.S Energy Information Administration (2017), the total world’s energy consumption expected to reach around 736 quadrillion (Btu) by 2040, from 575 quadrillion British thermal unit (Btu) in 2015 which, accounting for an increase of around 28%. Thus, increasing consumption of energy would generate the need for energy management systems as these systems helps to reduce energy costs and improves productivity.

As a result, the adoption and demand for efficient energy management systems including meter data management software would increase, thereby reinforcing the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, modernization of aging infrastructure along with smart cities projects also offers lucrative growth prospects for the meter data management software market. However, concerns related to cybersecurity and vulnerability is expected to hinder the growth of the meter data management software market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the meter data management software market is segmented into utility type, component, application and end-user. The utility type segment is classified into electricity, gas and water. Based on component segment, the meter data management software market is bifurcated into software and hardware of which software accounts for the largest contributor owing to the increasing smart meter installation. The application segment includes microgrid, smart grid, EV charging, energy storage and others. Based on end-user segment the meter data management market is classified into residential, commercial and industrial of which residential accounts for largest contributor owing to the growing smart meter implementation being mandated that would help them improving their energy consumption.

The regional analysis of meter data management software market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America dominates the meter data management software market owing to utilities in various countries such as Canada, Mexico and US are working to upgrade their grid network to prevent losses and are also deploying smart grid infrastructure.

Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to the

favourable government initiatives in terms of tax incentives and rebates to promote the deployment of smart meters coupled with rapid industrialization, mainly in china and India. As a result, the need for meter data management software would rise in this region.

The leading market players include-

Honeywell

Eaton

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Kamstrup

DIEHL

Alcara

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Utility Type:

Electricity

Gas

Water

By Component:

Software

Hardware

By Application:

Smart Grid

Microgrid

Energy Storage

EV Charging

Others

By End-user:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPAC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Meter Data Management Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

