Digital Workplace Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2021-2030 Covid-19 Analysis

Digital Workplace Market is valued approximately USD 22.68 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.73 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A digital workplace is a set of platforms, environments, and resources that are used to integrate individuals, technology, and business processes in order to increase operational performance and achieve business goals. The availability of emerging technology and resources aids in improving staff management, and providing a cohesive experience, allowing companies to exploit digital dexterity for the advancement of new digital business services. The growing adoption of cloud services by businesses, electronic document storage that reduces paper printing costs and increases enterprise operational efficiency, and the expansion of bring your own device (BYOD) strategies are driving market growth. Companies are using cutting-edge technology, which also includes a new workplace environment. Also, Demand for greater flexibility and improved employee experience drives the market growth. The digital workplace contributes to an employee-friendly atmosphere with a good work-life balance. It introduces value-added disruptiveness into the enterprise, which cannot be accommodated by conventional workplace service models. As per the UK’s office for National Statistics, in April 2020, about 49.2about 49.2% of the adults in the employment worked from home due to the social distancing measures during the pandemic.

Further, 26% of the population plan to continue to work from home permanently after the lockdown. This results in 23.9 million of the UK population to be working from home and anticipated to save pound 1.1 billion each week. As compared to the pre-pandemic era, only 1.54 million of the population worked from home for their main job and in 2010 it was just 884,000 people. Emerging innovations are quickly unified in the market; therefore, time-to-user becomes crucial for businesses.

These rapid technological integrations cannot be solved by normal or conventional delivery models for IT and telecommunications organisations. However, the high cost of digitizing the workplace impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Although, New workplace technology which can assist companies by providing interactive channels that enable them to participate in a variety of activities, such as crowdsourcing, hackathons, and so on, outside of traditional teams and organizational structures presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical overview of the global Digital Workplace market. . North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well-established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to factors such as rapidly increasing number of Small and Medium Scale industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digital Workplace market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DXC Technology Company

NTT Data Corporation

Tata Consulting Services

Capgemini SE

Atos Syntel

Infosys Limited

HCL Technology

Cognizant Inc.

Wipro ltd

IBM Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Unified Endpoint Management

Enterprise Mobility and Management

Services

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical:

BFSI

Consumer goods and retail

Telecommunication and IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Government and public sector

Media and entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Digital Workplace Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

