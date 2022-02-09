Tilt Sensors Market Size, Revenue, Technology, Competitive Analysis, Growth Drivers and Opportunities by 2021

Tilt Sensors Market is valued approximately USD 190.21 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.10% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Tilt sensors are the type of sensors that produce an electrical signal which varies with an angular movement. These sensors are used to measure slope and tilt within a limited range of motion. They allow the easy discovery of alignment or inclination and provide information by measuring tilt in multiple axes of the reference plane. These sensors are widely used in automobile and aerospace industries in the security systems, airbags of the cars and flight or steering controls. Constant requirement in construction, telecommunications and automotive industries, the growing usage in smartphone and electronics industries and enhanced awareness regarding safety of workers and employees are some of the factors driving the sales of tilt sensors.

With automobile sector rising, by heading towards electric mobility with year-on-year steady growth, it is expected that the sales of tilt sensors will be significantly affected by growth of EV automobile industry as they are widely used for steering, rotation and safety purposes. According to International Labor organization, global EV sales exceeded 5.1 million units in, increasing by 2 million units from 2017, while in Europe and the United States, sales increased by 385,000 and 361,000 EVs, respectively in 2017-18. At the same time in 2018, China retailed nearly 1.1 million EVs and had 2.3 million active electronic vehicles, making it the largest EV market in the world. The high cost associated with some technologies of tilt sensors may act as a restraint for its growth, but increasing focus for safety regulations in automobile, agriculture and construction industries will act as an opportunity for it in the next decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to offer a complete representation of Global Tilt Sensors Market. Due to high demand in various end-use sectors such as automobile, aerospace and electronics, North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share. But, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate for the next decade owing to the growing population and income in the region. Growing industries such as construction, electronics, automobiles, smart home equipment and agriculture will have constant demand for tilt sensors.

Major market player included in this report are:

Balluff GmbH

elobau GmbH & Co KG

Gefran

ifm electronic gmbh

Jewell Instruments LLC

Level Developments Ltd.

MEMSIC Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Pepperl+Fuchs

SICK AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

A solid-state (MEMS)

Fluid Filled

Force Balanced

By Housing Material:

Non-metal

Metal

By Application:

Construction and Mining

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defence

Telecommunications

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Tilt Sensors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report

