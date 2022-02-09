E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application AnMarket Report | Know the Post Pandemic Scenario of the Industry Forecast to 2021

E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market is valued at approximately USD 70 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

\E-commerce fulfillment is a subset of e-commerce business that entails the operations after receiving the order. The operations or functioning of e-commerce business include the packing, shipping, picking, and delivery of products to the consumer’s doorstep. In the present scenario, e-commerce fulfillment service companies have gained considerable popularity, particularly with the significant availability of e-commerce startups and strong-growing small & medium-sized enterprises worldwide. Usually, these startups do not have well-developed distribution networks and robust logistics infrastructure, owing to which they extensively rely on third-party e-commerce fulfillment service providers. These providers enable e-commerce merchants to contract out services, such as shipping, warehousing, and other value-added services like urgent parcel and return management services.

Rise in penetration of internet services and increasing popularity of online shopping, along with the increasing number of e-commerce platforms are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the global e-commerce sales accounted for around USD 25.6 trillion in 2018, demonstrating an increase of 8% from 2017. Likewise, according to the Global E-commerce ranking 2019, China is the leading country in terms of e-commerce revenue (USD 636 billion in 2018), the highest number of online shoppers (1 billion), and the highest number of cross border online shoppers (149.42 million). Similarly, as per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the e-commerce sector remained for USD 38.5 billion in 2017 and is likely to grow to almost USD 200 billion by 2024. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for e-commerce fulfillment services, thereby contributing to the market growth all over the world. However, the higher level of competition in e-commerce sector may pose a great threat for e-commerce start-ups; therefore, it is considered to be the major restraining factor for the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of e-commerce transaction and internet services, along with the wide presence of e-commerce platforms in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in adoption of automated technologies in e-commerce fulfillment services coupled with expanding network of e-commerce startups in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the e-commerce fulfillment services market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon.com, Inc.

efulfillment Service, Inc.

Ingram Micro, Inc.

Rakuten Super Logistics

Red Stag Fulfillment

ShipBob, Inc.

Shipfusion Inc.

Xpert Fulfillment

Sprocket Express

FedEx Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Warehousing and Storage Fulfillment Services

Bundling Fulfillment Services

Shipping Fulfillment Services

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Beauty & Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Home & Kitchen Application

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

