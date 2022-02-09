Network Slicing Market to Register Substantial Expansion in Next 5 Years

Network Slicing Market was valued at 172.56 Million US Dollar in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 23.7% during forecasting years.

Network slicing has multiple slices each slice has its own topology, performance characteristics and security rules. In other way, Network slicing is also known as virtual network and each network slice provides a dedicated network resources that fulfill the need of specific application such as speed, bandwidth and latency. Different slices devoted to different function. Network slicing empower new business opportunities for communication service providers across wide range of sectors. Network market growth gaining popularity due to cellular network technology which offer higher data speed and lower expectancy. Increase in volume of data supplied by cellular network technology has been led largely by consumer demand for video and shift the business towards Cloud services.

It creates new revenue opportunities for communication service providers such as ability to deliver services faster with high security and flexibility. Growing adoption of SDN (software-defined networking) and NFV(network functions virtualization) solutions and surging adoption of IoT devices across different industry verticals, are key driven factors for the market growth. Increasing adoption of IoT and rapidly advancement in machine to machine communication network which is used by many industries by connecting all type of appliances, devices, services and system which in turn, increasing adoption of 5G technology to support IoT applications. Despite that, data security concerns and lack of standardization hampers the global Network Slicing Market growth.

The regional analysis of the global Network Slicing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is Dominating the Market and continue to lead the market during forecasting years due to demand for better speed connectivity and bandwidth. APAC is the fastest growing market owing to growing acceptance of cloud -based solutions, IOT, Big data analytics and mobility.

Key Players in Global Network Slicing Market

Argela Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mavenir

Nokia

Samsung

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Solution

Services

By End User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

By Industry vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Transport & Logistic

BFSI

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Network Slicing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2028

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2028

