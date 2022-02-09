Data Discovery Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2030

Data Discovery Market is valued at approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The method of finding patterns and trends in web data through data collection and analysis is data discovery. It is the initial step in leveraging web data with useful driven analytics to inform future important business decisions. Data is collected, combined, and analyzed through the discovery process to provide organizations with more detailed information about their consumers, market, and industry. The rising importance of extracting their data and drawing meaningful analysis for driving market growth and building competitive edge is being realized by most companies across industries. Due to the use of IoT devices, sensors, and geospatial devices, every organization generates vast quantities of data. It is the requirement of the day to produce insights from structured and unstructured data by unifying them into particular formats so that the end-user can validate and understand it. Sensitive discovery of data is vital to the creation and maintenance of an effective strategy for data protection. Moreover, various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies have been adopted by data exploration vendors, such as new product releases, product updates, alliances and agreements, company extensions, and mergers and acquisitions to improve their market offerings.

For instance:

– IBM unveiled a new risk-based service, IBM Risk Analytics, in September 2020. The solution is designed to help companies apply the same analytics to cybersecurity spending goals that are used for conventional business decisions. In order to help customers recognize, prioritize and measure security threats, the new service generates risk assessments as they weigh decisions such as deploying new technology, making investments in their organization, and changing processes.

– In November 2020, PKWARE acquired Dataguise in November 2020, a company with revolutionary technologies for organizations to discover and safeguard personal data stored through various IT systems and environments. The acquisition will broaden the global presence of PKWARE as it continues the operations of the existing offices of Dataguise in the US, India, Europe and Canada.

However, sometimes, companies struggle to recognize where their resources need to be distributed. This inability to assign resources results in the complete potential of data exploration not being extracted. Because of the lack of experience and technical skills to use cloud-based data discovery technologies optimally, most companies will still not take full advantage of data discovery resources in the cloud., may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Data Discovery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the commercialization of the AI and ML technology in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to rising awareness for privacy and data security amongst organizations in important countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Salesforce

SAS Institute

Google

AWS

Micro Focus

MicroStrategy

Cloudera

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

Support and Maintenance

By organization size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By deployment mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Application:

Security and Risk Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Asset Management

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Data Discovery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

