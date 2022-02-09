3D Metrology Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2021

3D Metrology Market is valued approximately USD 12.73 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.25% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

3D Metrology System is an advanced technology that is used to offer precise and accurate 3D measurement data. The 3D metrology is rapidly being adopted into various industries such as automotive, construction, engineering, aerospace, energy and power, heavy machinery for maintaining the quality of the product. The increase of the worldwide 3D metrology market is driven by developing call for luxury items as a result of the growing disposable profits in emerging economies. With the development of technology, there were significant purchased growth in software program-pushed technique automation and transportable metrology equipment for custom designed offerings. Many industries are using 3-D metrology era for distinctly accurate precision dimension solutions.

For instance: According to Statista, The software program section accounted for 33.2% of the overall marketplace in 2018. The opposite engineering segment ruled the marketplace in 2018 and became valued at USD 2.7 billion. In May additionally 2019, Zeiss worldwide launched metrology and inspection solutions for diverse complex measurements and exceptional inspection of additives inclusive of battery, power electronics, electric motor, and powertrain underneath Zeiss e-mobility solutions. However, Lack of simplified software solutions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, Surging demand for industry 4.0 is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on regional analysis, the Global 3D Metrology Market is classified into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of revenue owing to strong presence of aerospace, automotive, and pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as presence of many automotive plants and various manufacturing firms would create lucrative growth prospects for the 3D Metrology market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hexagon

Faro Technologies, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Zeiss Group

Kla Corporation

Keyence Corp.

Jenoptik

Renishaw

Mitutoyo Corporation

Creaform

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offerings:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Product Type:

Coordinate measuring machines

Optical digitizer and scanner

Video measuring machine

3d automated optical inspection system

Others

By Applications:

Reverse engineering

Virtual simulation

Quality control and inspection

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2391

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2391

