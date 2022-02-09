Hematology Analyzer Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2030 Report

Report Ocean presents a new report on hematology analyzer market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The hematology analyzer market value was more than $1,762 million in 2020. The global hematology analyzer market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
A hematocrit analyzer is a highly specialized machine that counts the types of red, white, and platelets found in a blood sample. It also measures hemoglobin levels and hematocrit. Automated alarms are programmable to notify users when results are outside the reference range. It is used for detecting, monitoring, diagnosing, and subsequently screening diseases, especially hemophilia, blood cancer, and blood clots. Hematology diagnoses diseases such as leukemia, anemia, blood transfusions, malignant lymphomas, and others.
Factors Affecting the Market
• Among the factors driving the growth of this market is the rise in the prevalence of diseases such as anemia, cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, and infections in the blood.
• Factors fueling the growth of the hematology analyzer market include the development of technologically advanced analyzers and the growth in demand for automated analyzers and a trend toward high sensitivity analyzers.
• Due to their advanced features and automation, hematology analyzers are very expensive. It could inhibit the growth of the market. In addition, stringent regulations for hematology analyzers may also limit the market growth.
• Hematology analyzer manufacturers can take advantage of growth opportunities in emerging economies.
Covid-19 Impact
Throughout the world, the spread of COVID-19 has disrupted healthcare workflows. Multiple industries, including several sub-disciplines of health care, have temporarily shut their doors due to the disease. Globally, the growing use of hematology parameters for COVID-19 will drive the hematology analyzer market. Research institutions are conducting several studies, and many hospitals utilize hematology analyzers to monitor and test COVID-19 patients without spreading the virus. Chinese research studies recommended including white blood cells (WBC) and C-reactive protein (CRP) in laboratory tests for early monitoring of COVID-19 infection for practical and efficient screening.
An overview of the Asia-Pacific Market
Hematology analyzer market players in Asia-Pacific will register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Due to the region’s aging population, growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of blood diseases, rising disposable incomes, and well-established domestic companies. Factors such as the increasing population and the economic growth of developing countries like India and China have also contributed to the rise of hematology analyzers in Asia. In addition to technological advancements, government investments and funds, especially in developing countries like India and China, are also expected to contribute to market growth.
Key Players in the Market
The leading prominent companies in the global hematology analyzer market are:
F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories
Boule Diagnostics AB
Hobira Ltd
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Stratec SE (Diatron MI Plc.)
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Aim of the Report
The global hematology analyzer market segmentation focuses on End User, Product & Service, Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Research Institutes
Others
Segmentation based on Type
Fully-Automated Hematology Analyzers
Semi-automated Hematology Analyzers
Segmentation based on Product & Service
Instruments
Reagents & Consumables
Services
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
