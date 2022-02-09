Veterinary Artificial Reproduction Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on veterinary artificial reproduction market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The veterinary artificial reproduction market value was more than USD 1,249.4 million in 2020. The global veterinary artificial reproduction market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 4% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
Cattle and other livestock are bred artificially by using frozen sperm. A proper artificial reproduction needs to occur during the animal’s heat cycle to yield the best results. Breeding livestock at the appropriate time used to require monitoring for heat. The majority of the herd stays in heat cycles in order to breed together simultaneously using synchronization protocols.
In addition, advances in the synchronization of heat cycles among herds have made artificial reproduction easier. Also, artificial reproduction reduces risks associated with animal breeding and disease transmission, which has led to an increase in demand for artificial reproduction in animal husbandry. Herders can breed livestock with superior genes with artificial reproduction. A herd of cattle can produce female offspring with greater milk production capacity through artificial reproduction. Herders can improve conception rates and breed larger livestock by using semen from high-fertility sires, so they can predict calves’ quality to some extent by using the semen of such sites.
Weaning larger calves with better carcasses results from artificial reproduction since it reduces calving difficulties. Herders can increase their profits with artificial reproduction, and natural breeding is less efficient. Semen extenders containing antibiotics are used in artificial reproduction to prevent the spread of bacterial diseases. Also, due to its inherent hygienic nature, artificial reproduction may prove to be a more effective way of controlling diseases than natural breeding.
Globally several governments have taken measures to provide telephonic assistance to animal husbandry and even deliver artificial insemination services directly to farmers. The population growth has mainly led to a rise in demand for animal products, which has also resulted in an increase in artificial insemination as farmers try to meet this growing demand.
COVID-19 Impact
COVID-19 is unlikely to spread to humans from animals, despite evidence and approval to this effect. Globally, the Coronavirus pandemic has weakened the supply chain, resulting in a shortage of animal health products, such as nutritional feed. Thus, it might include animal feed, which could negatively impact reproductive efficiency. India’s Animal Husbandry Department launched a program in June 2020 to protect its employees and farmers from the Covid-19. Several poultry owners and farmers received telephonic assistance through this program. During the lockdown period, farmers were also offered artificial insemination at their doorstep. Such initiatives helped increase market share.
Regional Overview
In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of the veterinary artificial reproduction market. It is attributable to a rise in healthcare awareness and growth in fishery and animal husbandry products, which will drive the veterinary artificial reproduction market in the coming years. In addition, the presence of leading players in the region fuels market growth. The Asia-Pacific region anticipates registering the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2027 due to the high number of livestock populations in Asia-Pacific. Milk and animal-based protein consumption are on the rise, and government initiatives are encouraging market growth. In addition, this area should continue to grow as more innovation toward artificial reproduction takes place.
Key Players
The leading prominent companies in the global veterinary artificial reproduction market are:
Bovine Elite LLC
Neogen Corporation
Agtech Inc.
IMV Technologies
Zoetis Inc.
National Meditek
Kruuse
Select Sires Inc.
SEMEX
Swine Genetics International
Other Prominent Players
