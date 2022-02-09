Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Type, Application and Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on mouth ulcers treatment market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The mouth ulcers treatment market was estimated at more than US$ 1,654.00 million in 2020. The market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Mouth ulcers are painful yellow lesions with a crimson ring covering. They occur in the form of burning breaks, sores, or lesions in the soft tissues of the oral cavity like cheeks, tongue, gums, floor, lips, roof, and esophagus.

Factors affecting

The market for mouth ulcers treatment is expected to observe a significant lift in growth, owing to the increasing pervasiveness of mouth ulcers.

The main cause of mouth ulcers is tobacco consumption and smoking cessation. The rise in tobacco consumption and smoking would boost the need for ulcer treatment. Hence, it will promote the growth of the global mouth ulcers treatment market.

Moreover, the growing use of chemical-based toothpaste would lead the overall market growth. Citric foods like lemons, oranges, pineapples, tomatoes, apples, figs, and strawberries enhance the odds of mouth ulcers. Therefore, increasing the consumption of such vegetables and fruits would ultimately grow the need for treatment.

Oral hygiene is an essential practice to keep the mouth clean and disease-free. There is an enormous demand for oral and dental hygiene, owing to the rise in self-consciousness among people. The increase in awareness for oral hygiene will eventually grow the market during the forecast period.

Viral, bacterial, and fungal infections also prompt the occurrence of mouth ulcers. Apart from that, small injuries and nutritional deficiencies also lead the mouth ulcers and infections. Thus, these factors are expected to prompt market growth.

Furthermore, government initiatives to promote oral hygiene are expected to show promising growth of the mouth ulcers treatment market.

The growing geriatric population is likely to raise chances for the occurrence of mouth ulcers or sores. The increasing oral concerns due to nutritional deficiency in older people will propel the growth of the global mouth ulcers treatment market.

Advanced pharmaceutical-based ulcer treatment drugs like antimicrobial, analgesics, mouthwash, antihistamine, pain relief gels, anesthetic, sprays, lozenges, and ointments are accelerating opportunities for the growth of the global mouth ulcers treatment market.

Regional Analysis

North America held the majority of share in the global mouth ulcers treatment market in 2020. The region is anticipated to maintain dominance in the forecast period, owing to the pervasiveness in mouth ulcers, key players, advancements in drugs, and growing government initiatives for oral health in the region. Apart from that, Asia-Pacific is likely to observe the highest CAGR during the analysis period. The growing population and incline in self-medication trend in the region would grow the share of the region in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to create promising growth in the global mouth ulcers treatment market.

COVID-19 infection suppresses the immune system by causing nutritional deficiency in the body. Vitamins and minerals deficiency can give rise to mouth ulcers. Hence, it boosted the overall growth of the global mouth ulcers treatment market.

Key Market Segments

By Drug Class

Analgesics and Corticosteroids

Antihistamine

Antimicrobial

Anesthetic

By Formulation Type

Sprays

Mouthwash

Gels

Lozenges

By Indication

Aphthous Stomatitis

Oral Lichen Planus

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Market Players

Blistex Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

Colgate Palmolive Company

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline, plc

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Prince Care Pharma Private Limited

3M

Other Prominent Players

