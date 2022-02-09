Wireless Display Market Share, Size, Insights 2021 Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation, Research Report by

Wireless Display Market is valued approximately USD 5.44 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Wireless Display is a type of display that can be accessed wirelessly from a separate device like laptop, tablet etc. For example LCD, projector, video wall etc. Wireless display eliminates the obligation of cable for presentation, data sharing and other multiple activities. Availability of low-cost options, government initiatives for encouragement to evolving technologies, low switching cost of consumer electronics, advanced technologies in wireless display and investment by different commercial sectors like retail, banking, healthcare, media and entertainment are expected to drive the market positively.

For Instance: Different policies and guidelines are laid down by government of different countries, like China’s Made in China 2025, India’s Digital India are offering massive growth potential to wireless display market. In 2020, Indian government had increased the funding for Digital India programme by 23% to Rs. 3,958 crore for giving incentives to electronic manufacturing, research and development and others. However, insufficient awareness regarding selection of ports and cables and low-cost wired display options impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, use of streaming devices in enterprise ecosystem is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Wireless Display market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence most number of service providers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing awareness of technology across various industries and increasing urbanization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wireless Display market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Intel Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Marvell Semiconductor Group Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Actiontec Electronics, Inc..

Roku, Inc.

NETGEAR

Belkin International, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software & Services

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

By Technology:

Airplay

Miracast

Google Cast

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Wireless Display Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2195

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2195

