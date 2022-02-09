Edge AI Software Market 2021 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2030

Edge AI Software Market is valued at approximately USD 0.48 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

In a cloud-based server farm, artificial intelligence is currently carried out mainly. Most of the preparation for AI is done through the training of deep learning models, which includes specialized computer skills. AI derivation, which is performed after preparation, and is typically less compute-focused, has been largely ignored from an AI processing perspective. Numerous factors such as growing enterprise workloads on the cloud and fast growth in the number of intelligent applications are likely to drive the adoption of the edge AI services and solutions. Edge AI software is used in connected vehicles as it aids in data processing immediately with safe hardware that is used to run the linked cars or autonomous vehicles.

For instance, in august 2020, Bosch and Pony.AI have partnered on fleet management of automobile vehicles with the assistance of AI software. Edge AI software is used in administration of different data which in turn facilitates business to enhance speed, bandwidth, improved data analysis, enhanced individual experience, and reduce latency, which is anticipated to boost the global market in the forecast period. However, the increase of security violations, attacks, and Denial of Service (DoS) on systems, such as base stations, routers, and switches, are limiting the adoption of edge AI solutions, thus, hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of the global Edge AI Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share, as numerous AI service suppliers in North America are checking in the Edge AI software market by integrating machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities with their current edge AI solutions. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to numerous reasons such as the expansion of local enterprises and government initiatives that are concentrated on advancements in AI technology.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Imagimob AB

TIBCO Software Inc.

Octonion SA.

FogHorn Systems

Gorilla Technology Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Applications:

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

Energy Management

Others

By Data Source:

Video and Image Recognition

Speech Recognition

Biometric Data

Sensor Data

Mobile Data

By Vertical:

Government and Public

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Edge AI Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

