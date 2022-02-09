Alexa
Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 12:14
At Beijing

Wednesday, Feb. 9 32 of 109 total events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 4 1 4 9
Sweden 4 1 2 7
Netherlands 3 3 1 7
Germany 3 2 0 5
China 3 2 0 5
ROC 2 3 5 10
Italy 2 4 1 7
Austria 2 3 2 7
Slovenia 2 1 2 5
Canada 1 1 4 6
France 1 4 0 5
Japan 1 1 2 4
Switzerland 1 0 2 3
Australia 1 0 1 2
Czech Republic 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
United States 0 5 1 6
Hungary 0 0 2 2
Belarus 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1
South Korea 0 0 1 1

Updated : 2022-02-09 14:18 GMT+08:00

"