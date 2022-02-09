Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|ROC
|2
|3
|5
|10
|Norway
|4
|1
|4
|9
|Sweden
|4
|1
|2
|7
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Italy
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Austria
|2
|3
|2
|7
|Canada
|1
|1
|4
|6
|United States
|0
|5
|1
|6
|Germany
|3
|2
|0
|5
|China
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|France
|1
|4
|0
|5
|Japan
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hungary
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Belarus
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|South Korea
|0
|0
|1
|1