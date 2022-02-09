Alexa
Nesbitt Jr. carries Kansas City over St. Thomas (MN) 76-67

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 11:59
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 22 points as Kansas City beat St. Thomas (MN) 76-67 on Tuesday night.

Evan Gilyard II had 18 points for Kansas City (16-9, 9-4 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight win. Arkel Lamar added 15 points and seven rebounds. Josiah Allick had seven rebounds.

Ryan Lindberg had 19 points for the Tommies (8-15, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Riley Miller added 14 points and seven rebounds. Anders Nelson had 10 points.

The Roos, who beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-72 last Thursday, swept the season series with the Tommies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

