Jackson leads East Carolina over Tulsa on late basket

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 11:41
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vance Jackson scored 22 points and his 3-pointer with 24 seconds left carried East Carolina to a 73-71 win over Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Tulsa's Darien Jackson missed a layup on the ensuing possession which allowed the Pirates to hang on for the victory.

Tremont Robinson-White had 13 points and six assists for East Carolina (12-11, 3-8 American Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Brandon Suggs added six assists and five steals.

East Carolina scored a season-high 46 points after halftime.

Jeriah Horne had 18 points for the Golden Hurricane (7-15, 1-10). Rey Idowu added 15 points. Darien Jackson had 13 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-09 13:20 GMT+08:00

"