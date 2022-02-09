Kumamoto's Kikuyo township considers extended roads, redrawn rail lines for TSMC fab

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is planning to set up its factory in Kumamoto’s Kikuyo Township and local transport routes will be augmented accordingly, Japanese media have revealed.

The town’s local government has set up a task force that is taking measures to aid the set up of the TSMC fab, such as extending nearby roads to lighten traffic congestion, according to a CNA report. Kazuki Goto, chairperson of the Kikuyo’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the plant is a government policy mission, and he hopes local leaders and the citizenry will join together to fulfill it.

Local media reported last November that Kumamoto Prefecture’s Governor said the planned route for a railway line linking Kikuyo Town with Kumamoto Airport may be revised with TSMC’s plant in mind. Despite originally preferring another route, planners have begun considering an alternative that would come closer to the fab itself.

The Japanese government has already approved a subsidy package of JPY400 billion (NT$96 million) for TSMC’s plant, though that comes on the condition the company maintains production in the country for at least ten years, according to Nikkei Asia Review. The fab will be jointly built with Sony Group, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.