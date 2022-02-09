Alexa
Ituka lifts Marist over Monmouth 83-58

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 10:53
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 25 points as Marist easily defeated Monmouth 83-58 on Tuesday night.

Ricardo Wright added 20 points for Marist (9-13, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Noah Harris had 13 points. Matt Herasme added six rebounds.

Walker Miller had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (15-8, 7-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-09 12:49 GMT+08:00

