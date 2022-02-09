Sherman returns to help West Virginia down Iowa State 79-63

West Virginia guard Malik Curry (10) and Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) go for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketb... West Virginia guard Malik Curry (10) and Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) go for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his return from a one-game absence and West Virginia beat Iowa State 79-63 on Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers never trailed and led by double figures most of the second half. Izaiah Brockington made consecutive layups to bring the Cyclones within 65-57 with 5:26 left before Malik Curry and Sherman each sank a pair from the foul line to create some space.

West Virginia survived a season-high 20 turnovers with the help of 22-for-44 shooting overall, 10 for 20 from 3-point range and 25 for 29 from the foul line. The Cyclones struggled from the foul line making just 12 of 22.

The Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) ended a seven-game losing streak which tied the worst streak under coach Bob Huggins.

Sherman, the Big 12′s second-leading scorer who entered averaging 18.9 points per game, missed Saturday's game against Texas Tech with a concussion after getting hit in the jaw late in a loss at Baylor on Jan. 31.

Reserve Seth Wilson went on his own 7-0 run with a layup, 3-pointer and jump shot as the Mountaineers built an 18-5 lead in the first seven minutes. West Virginia led 39-28 at halftime as Sherman scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Caleb Grill came off the bench for the Cyclones to shoot 4 of 5 from beyond the arc as the rest of the team shot 7 for 25 overall.

Curry and Jalen Bridges scored 14 points apiece and Sean McNeil 13 for West Virginia. Curry missed just one of 11 foul shots.

Freshman Tyrese Hunter scored a career-high 22 points for Iowa State (16-8, 3-8). Grill added 12 and Brockington 11.

The Cyclones return to action when they host Kansas State on Saturday. West Virginia will try to sustain its momentum when it travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday.



