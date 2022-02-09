Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Millner Jr., Shumate lift Toledo over Ohio 77-62

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 10:55
Millner Jr., Shumate lift Toledo over Ohio 77-62

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. scored 18 points as Toledo won its 10th consecutive home game, topping Ohio 77-62 on Tuesday night.

JT Shumate added 17 points for the Rockets, while Ryan Rollins chipped in 15. Shumate also had seven rebounds and seven blocks, while Rollins posted 16 rebounds and eight assists.

RayJ Dennis had 12 points for Toledo (19-5, 11-2 Mid-American Conference).

Tommy Schmock had 17 points for the Bobcats (19-4, 10-2), whose five-game win streak ended. Mark Sears added 13 points and six rebounds. Ben Roderick had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-09 12:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
"