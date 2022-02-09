Alexa
Murray, Jr. carries Rider over Manhattan 76-67

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 11:16
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray, Jr. scored 21 points and Dimencio Vaughn recorded a double-double and Rider beat Manhattan 76-67 on Tuesday night.

Vaughn scored 20 points and collected 11 rebounds and Mervin James had 16 points and nine rebounds for Rider (9-13, 5-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Allen Powell added 13 points and six assists.

Jose Perez had 26 points for the Jaspers (11-10, 4-8). Elijah Buchanan added 11 points. Josh Roberts had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

