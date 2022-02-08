Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 23:00
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 23-3-0 9-7-5 6-1-2
a-Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 16-4-4 14-6-2 9-5-1
m-Carolina 44 31 10 3 65 153 106 16-4-1 15-6-2 6-4-0
m-N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 15-4-2 15-9-2 6-3-0
m-Pittsburgh 47 28 11 8 64 158 126 13-6-5 15-5-3 6-2-1
a-Toronto 43 30 10 3 63 157 115 17-4-1 13-6-2 8-2-0
Washington 48 25 14 9 59 156 135 12-9-5 13-5-4 8-3-1
Boston 44 26 15 3 55 133 124 15-9-1 11-6-2 10-3-1
Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162 14-9-3 6-12-3 6-6-2
Columbus 44 21 22 1 43 141 163 12-10-1 9-12-0 7-8-0
N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105 9-10-3 7-7-3 5-5-1
Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152 8-10-4 7-12-4 3-9-2
New Jersey 47 16 26 5 37 134 168 10-11-3 6-15-2 7-7-2
Ottawa 42 16 22 4 36 118 140 9-11-1 7-11-3 4-6-0
Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 7-12-3 7-12-4 4-7-4
Montreal 45 8 30 7 23 100 179 5-14-1 3-16-6 2-7-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 20-2-2 12-6-2 11-3-2
c-Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125 14-7-0 14-7-4 10-3-1
c-Minnesota 41 28 10 3 59 161 120 14-3-1 14-7-2 8-4-1
St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 17-5-2 9-8-3 9-5-2
p-Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137 14-10-2 13-6-1 7-4-0
p-Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 13-10-2 11-6-5 4-4-1
p-Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 13-7-4 10-9-5 7-2-3
Calgary 42 23 13 6 52 136 104 7-4-4 16-9-2 4-5-1
Edmonton 42 23 16 3 49 142 138 12-8-0 11-8-3 10-2-0
Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131 15-6-1 8-12-1 6-5-1
San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 11-9-2 11-11-2 3-3-0
Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126 8-8-3 12-12-3 5-3-5
Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128 10-8-1 8-9-6 6-4-2
Chicago 46 16 23 7 39 112 156 8-11-3 8-12-4 3-9-4
Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159 9-14-2 6-13-2 3-10-0
Arizona 45 11 30 4 26 99 169 5-16-1 6-14-3 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, New Jersey 1

Toronto 4, Carolina 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 7, Montreal 1

Ottawa 4, Carolina 3

Columbus 5, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-09 12:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
"