Davis scores 25, lifts No 14 Wisconsin past No. 17 MSU 70-62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — .Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points, leading No. 14 Wisconsin to a 70-62 victory over No. 17 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The win lifted the second-place Badgers (19-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten Conference

Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who remain in fourth place. Malik Hal added 12 off the bench.

Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points for the Badgers, who outshot the Spartans 47.2% to 41.5%

The Badgers led throughout the first half, thanks in part to ice-cold shooting by the Spartans, whose shooting percentage was below 30% for most of the half until Bingham hit a shot from the top of the key just before the buzzer to cut Wisconsin's lead to 29-23 at the break.

It was the fourth win in five games overall for Wisconsin, which won in East Lansing for the second year in a row. It was the second loss in a row for Michigan State.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers improved to 16-0 in games they've led at halftime this season and kept their surge going.

Michigan State: The Spartans are slumping at the wrong time and will fall again the the national rankings. They were ranked No. 13 last week.

NOTABLE

With 660 overall wins, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is two behind Bobby Knight for most overall wins by a Big Ten coach. Knight still holds the advantage in Big Ten victories, 353-319. ... Going back to 1998, at least one of the teams has been ranked when they've played each other.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

Michigan State: Hosts Indiana on Saturday

