Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Forrest scores 16 to lead FAU past Old Dominion 81-62

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 09:41
Forrest scores 16 to lead FAU past Old Dominion 81-62

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 16 points as Florida Atlantic topped Old Dominion 81-62 on Tuesday night.

Alijah Martin had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (15-9, 8-3 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Brandon Weatherspoon and Johnell Davis each had 10 points.

Austin Trice had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Monarchs (9-14, 4-6). Kalu Ezikpe added 12 points and C.J. Keyser had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-09 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
"