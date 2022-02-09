Somaliland cabinet ministers arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Somaliland delegation of high-ranking officials arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday (Feb. 8) and will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during their five-day visit.

The delegation was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Essa Kayd Mohamoud at the invitation of the Taiwanese government. He was accompanied by Somaliland’s Minister of Finance Saad Ali Shire, Minister of Planning and National Development Omar Ali Abdilahi, and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Saeed Sulub Mohamed.

"Taiwan is not only an ally to Somaliland, it has become part of our people and country," the African state's foreign minister tweeted upon arrival. "I am looking forward to strengthening our relationship and further developing our countries together."

Taiwan's foreign ministry unveiled the schedule of the team the day before its arrival, saying the group will meet with President Tsai, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), and Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲).

The team will also talk with heads of Taiwanese organizations dedicated to promoting trade and boosting socio-economic development in developing countries, as well as with representatives of a state-owned energy enterprise and a civil engineering consulting company.

Though not recognized as a country internationally, Somaliland fulfills the requirements for statehood under the Montevideo Convention. It has a permanent population, a defined territory, a functioning political system and government institutions, and the capacity to enter into relations with other countries.

"This historical visit marks an important milestone of this strong and cordial relationship between our two countries," said Foreign Minister Essa Kayd during a meeting with President Tsai the day after arriving. He added that the two sides share the values of a free market, respect of fundamental rights, open and transparent governance, as well as freedom of expression. "We are champions of democracy in Africa and Asia," he stated.

The delegation is seeking a deeper trade and investment ties, according to the foreign minister, who described Somaliland as an attractive destination for investors with ambitious financial and non-financial incentives.

