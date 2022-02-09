Fiji joins Australian women's Super Rugby competition

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Fiji’s national women’s rugby team is set to join Australia’s Super W league in the 2022 season.

The Fijiana will be based in Australia and play against Australia’s five Women’s Super Rugby franchises as preparation for the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off in October in New Zealand.

Fiji Drua, the men’s national team, is also based in Australia for its first season in the Super Rugby Pacific tournament, which kicks off next week and also features five clubs from Australia, five from New Zealand and the New Zealand-based Moana Pasifika.

Simon Raiwalui, Fiji Rugby’s general manager for high performance, said Super W “is stepping into its next stage of its evolution and it’s great to have Fijiana not only representing women’s rugby in Fiji but women’s rugby in the Pacific.

“Our aim is to give as many opportunities to Fijian based talent as we can, and this announcement certainly comes as another step in that direction.”

The Fijian men’s and women’s Rugby Sevens teams were based in Australia last year before the Tokyo Olympics, where the men’s team successfully defended its gold medal and the women’s team won bronze.

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said the tournament's expansion into the Pacific would aid the growth of Fijian rugby and also provide more opportunities for Australian players.

“We look forward to seeing that familiar Fijian flair being displayed," he said. “There’s never been a more exciting time to support women’s rugby, whether it’s the Sevens or XVs format of our game – it’s an exciting 12 months for women’s rugby coming up.”

___

