Fosun Tourism delivered outstanding performance during the Chinese New Year Holiday, High-quality products lead new trends in ice, snow and island vacations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 February 2022 - Fosun Tourism Group ("Fosun Tourism" or the "Group", HKEX stock code: 1992), one of the world's leading leisure-focused integrated tourism enterprises, is pleased to announce that during the 2022 Chinese New Year Holiday[1] – with the overall recovery of the industry still weak due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and tighter preventive measures, the Group's core businesses in China, including Atlantis Sanya, Club Med China Resorts and Thomas Cook lifestyle platform, have significantly surpassed their performance during the 2021 Chinese New Year[2], respectively, and have recorded outstanding results.

According to the Data Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China[3], in the seven-day Chinese New Year Holiday, there were in all 251 million domestic tourists in the country, down 2% year-on-year and 73.9% of the number in the pre-pandemic 2019 Chinese New Year Holiday. Domestic tourism revenue for the period amounted to RMB289,198 million, representing a 3.9% year-on-year decrease and 56.3% of the revenue for the comparable period pre-pandemic in 2019. Compared with the industry's slow pace of recovery, the Group has led the sector in a number of performance indicators.

Although some Chinese destinations were affected by the rebound of the epidemic and resultant prevention and control measures during the 2022 CNY holiday, the renowned Club Med China Resorts registered an over 50% increase in Business Volume over the 2021 CNY holiday period. In addition, The Club Med Changbaishan Resort, which newly opened prior to the CNY at 23 January. Benefiting from the steady heating up of "snow and ice travel", the seven-day average occupancy rate of Beidahu and Changbaishan Resorts was as high as 90%. Atlantis Sanya, which is located on a tropical island, also recorded an average seven-day occupancy rate of nearly 60%.

Atlantis Sanya has continued to be the preferred holiday destination for many tourists, owing to its high-quality product, growing word-of-mouth, upgraded IP content and superior geographical location. During the 2022 Chinese New Year Holiday, its Business Volume increased by 46.1% when compared with the 2021 Chinese New Year Holiday. The total number of visitors reached 183,000, representing a 28.4% increase when compared with the 2021 Chinese New Year Holiday. Its occupancy rate was 98.6% and average daily room rate was RMB5,135. To welcome the Chinese New Year, Atlantis Sanya held the "Chinese New Year Holiday Fair" between 15 January and 15 February. The Aquaventure Waterpark, which operates all year round, also held a Chinese New Year Holiday Night Carnival that presented such programs as street beating show, creative graffiti show, BOX acrobatics show, band performance and light show. What is more, The Lost Chambers presented the Chinese New Year Holiday, featuring exclusive mermaid underwater performances on a daily basis and the introduction of an "underwater treasure hunt" event; creating a powerful new year atmosphere on the island, backed by delicious food, a variety of entertainment programs as well as unique Chinese New Year island holiday experiences for customers.

Fosun Tourism has built a rich leisure and vacation ecosystem in Sanya, Hainan. Benefiting from the island's tourism boom, the Albion Residence Haitang Bay Sanya operated by Albion, a professional destination operator under the Group, recorded a seven-day average occupancy rate of 97.9% during the 2022 Chinese New Year Holiday. During the Chinese New Year Holiday, the Group's Fanxiu Performing upgraded its main series of performances at the Atlantis, enabling business volume to rise 74% when compared with the same period in 2021.

The Thomas Cook Lifestyle Platform ("TC China") is a Group-owned one-stop scenario-based platform which focuses on leisure lifestyle products. As at the end of the Chinese New Year Holiday, the app recorded cumulatively about 2.58 million downloads. Relevant data showed the platform's Business Volume grew by 107% during the 2022Chinese New Year Holiday against the same period in 2021. Among travel members, repurchase users accounted for 50.6% of memberships. The platform's key customers mainly come from first-tier and new first-tier cities, with Shanghai, Beijing, Jiangsu and Sichuan constituting the top four sourcing markets. Sanya continued to rank first among the most popular destinations.

Benefiting from the rising popularity of short-haul trips, the Group's Miniversity, which integrates education, amusement, retail and catering to give one-stop international play and learning experiences, has been widely welcomed by families with children. During the 2022 CNY holiday, its Business Volume increased by 208.0% when compared with the 2021 CNY holiday period. Also, the number of trainees and per capita expenditure have increased, rising by 118.3% and 41.1%, respectively, when compared with the same period in 2021 Chinese New Year Holiday.

Fosun Tourism has continued to seize opportunities from the winter sports economy and has expanded the presence of its snow and ice businesses. The spectacular Northland snow scenes in the Changbaishan International Ecotourism Demonstration Area is set to draw patronage of those attracted to ice-and-snow travel experiences. In addition, the main structure of our indoor ski domain of "Alpes Snow World", a core project in Taicang Foliday Town, was topped out on 21 January, marking a step closer for the Group in completing a world-class benchmark indoor ski resort project. The resort is expected to be in full operation in 2023. On top of popular traditional ice-and-snow travel destinations, tourists from southern China will have more choices of skiing trip destinations to enjoy holidays with a difference. Ice-and-snow tourism is expected to continue to unleash consumption growth potential.

References:

[1] Chinese New Year holiday in 2022: 31 January 2022 to 6 February 2022

[2] Chinese New Year holiday in 2021: 11 February 2021 to 17 February 2021

[3] The State Council of the People's Republic of China: http://www.gov.cn/xinwen/2022-02/08/content_5672479.htm#:~:text=%E6%8D%AE%E6%96%87%E5%8C%96%E5%92%8C%E6%97%85%E6%B8%B8%E9%83%A8,%E4%BA%BA%E4%BB%AC%E5%87%BA%E6%B8%B8%E7%9A%84%E7%83%AD%E9%97%A8%E9%80%89%E6%8B%A9%E3%80%82

