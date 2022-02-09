Korean netizens lambast China for 'stealing' hanbok at Olympics opening ceremony

Female performer seen kitted out in a Hanbok during the ceremony. Female performer seen kitted out in a Hanbok during the ceremony. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – South Korean netizens have expressed anger after a Chinese national was televised wearing a traditional Hanbok dress during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday (Feb. 5).

The ceremony featured 56 performers, each kitted out in traditional apparel to represent China’s diverse ethnic minority groups. Among them was a female performer seen carrying a large Chinese flag while sporting a pink-and-white hanbok, triggering a maelstrom of outrage on social media platforms in South Korea, per a Nikkei report.

“China is trying to make the hanbok as their own," wrote one netizen.

Several mainstream South Korean media outlets also labeled the incident a clear-cut case of “cultural appropriation” and “historical distortion.”

The incident is the latest in a long line of cultural battles that have been an ongoing source of antagonism between the two countries in recent years. Chinese and Koreans have clashed over kimchi, Confucius, and even the political status of ancient kingdoms like Goguryeo and Balhae.