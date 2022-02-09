Alexa
Knife-wielding cinema-goer, accomplices charged by Taipei prosecutor

Prosecutor suspects delinquents have history of violent crimes

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/09 09:54
Hand holds a knife. (Free Images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three men have been charged with injury and intimidation after beating up a cinema staffer and threatening him with a knife in August.

Violence erupted that day in a cinema in Taipei’s Wanhua District when a man surnamed Chen (陳) entered the theater with two of his friends, surnamed Lee (李) and Chiu (邱), with a drink in hand, according to a CNA report. Chen was irritated at being told by a cinema staff member surnamed Lin (林) that it was forbidden to eat or drink while in the theater.

The agitated trio turned on Lin and beat him up, leaving multiple bruises. Chen then brandished a knife and threatened to stab him.

Lin later filed a case against Chen and the others, accusing them of injury and intimidation, and saying he had merely pointed out the rules to the moviegoers.

Chen said Lin had exhibited a bad attitude and been unwilling to help him dispose of the drink. He then counter-accused Lin of being the first to attack, alleging he had acted in self-defense.

After inspecting the surveillance footage, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office concluded that Chen and his friends had attacked Lin, who did not put up the slightest resistance. The prosecutor added that, since Chen had been armed with a knife during the beating, it was unreasonable to expect Lin to defend himself.

The prosecutor suspects Chen, Lee, and Chiu have committed crimes in the past. The three will be prosecuted in accordance with the law after further investigation.

