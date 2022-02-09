Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Van Dyke protesters fined $200 each, ordered to stay away

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 07:49
Protesters call for federal civil rights charges during a rally after former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was released from prison Thursday,...
A Chicago police sergeant and and a legal observer argue as protesters call for federal civil rights charges during a rally after former Chicago poli...
Father Michael Pfleger and Reverend Jesse Jackson greet each other before heading into the Dirksen Federal Building, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Chicago...
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, for the 2014 sh...

Protesters call for federal civil rights charges during a rally after former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was released from prison Thursday,...

A Chicago police sergeant and and a legal observer argue as protesters call for federal civil rights charges during a rally after former Chicago poli...

Father Michael Pfleger and Reverend Jesse Jackson greet each other before heading into the Dirksen Federal Building, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Chicago...

FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, for the 2014 sh...

CHICAGO (AP) — Nine people arrested inside the federal courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding federal charges against former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke were ordered Tuesday to stay away from the building for 60 days and pay $200 fines.

The five women and four men who call themselves the “Laquan Nine” had gone to the courthouse Thursday to deliver a letter to U.S. Attorney John Lausch demanding charges against the disgraced officer who was released from prison last week after serving a little more than three years for killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

The group's attorney, William Hardwicke, argued that his clients' arrests were enough punishment. Hardwicke said the protest was nonviolent and “in the best tradition of civil disobedience.”

However, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said it was clear the protesters wanted to be arrested. The protesters were also asked repeatedly to leave the building but refused, she said.

“It would have been a simple thing to do that,” Pallmeyer said.

One protester, Catherine Readling, was fined an additional $50 bringing a megaphone with “the intention for disturbance and disrespect for the court,” Pallmeyer said.

The protesters must stay away from the courthouse for the next 60 days unless official business takes them there, the judge said.

___

For more of the AP’s coverage of the Laquan McDonald case: https://apnews.com/hub/laquan-mcdonald

Updated : 2022-02-09 09:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
"