Man United out of the top 4 as Ronaldo's dry spell continues

Out of the FA Cup, now out of the Premier League's top four.

Manchester United is going through a rough spell under Ralf Rangnick — and Cristiano Ronaldo currently isn't in good enough scoring form to get the team out of it.

Ronaldo didn't even start the 1-1 draw at last-place Burnley on Tuesday, only appearing as a second-half substitute and failing to score for a fifth straight game. That's his worst run without a goal at club level since 2010.

The problems run deeper than the scoring slump of one of the world's great strikers, though.

The way United dropped off in the second half was alarming, just like the team did in the second half of its FA Cup game at home to second-tier Middlesbrough on Friday. United lost a penalty shootout on that occasion.

Also alarming was the defending by England center back Harry Maguire that allowed lanky striker Wout Weghorst, Burnley's new signing, to turn him in the middle of the field and play in Jay Rodriguez for the equalizer in the 47th minute.

That canceled out the 18th-minute opener by Paul Pogba, starting for the second game after a long injury layoff and probably United's best player in the first half.

United actually scored three times before halftime but two were ruled out, first for an offside against Maguire — before he blocked off Rodriguez prior to Raphael Varane heading home — and then for an innocuous-looking foul by Pogba.

United fell to fifth place, a point behind West Ham, which was a 1-0 winner over Watford on Tuesday.

Newcastle beat Everton 3-1 in the other game to climb out of the relegation zone and move four points ahead of Burnley.

