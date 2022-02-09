Alexa
Newcastle out of EPL's bottom 3 with 3-1 win over Everton

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 05:58
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier scores their side's third goal of the game from a free-kick, during the English Premier League soccer match between...
Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, right, heads the ball clear, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton, at St ...
Everton manager Frank Lampard, right, reacts as Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between N...
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton, at St James' Park, ...

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier scored off a dipping free kick to cap Newcastle's 3-1 win over Everton that lifted his team out of the bottom three and pulled the beaten visitors closer to the relegation mire in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The England right back, one of five new signings for the Saudi-owned club in the January transfer window, completed Newcastle's comeback in the 80th minute at St. James' Park in just the team's third victory of the season.

Everton, playing its first league game under Frank Lampard, took the lead through Jamaal Lascelles' own-goal — only to concede barely a minute later when Mason Holgate put the ball into his own net, too.

Newcastle went in front for the first time through Ryan Fraser's close-range finish in the 56th before Trippier's crowning goal.

In jumping out of the relegation zone, Newcastle moved within a point of Everton, which is only three points above the bottom three.

Two high-profile players signed on transfer deadline day last month — midfielders Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek — came on as substitutes for Everton.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

