English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
West Ham: Jarrod Bowen (68).
Halftime: 0-0.
Newcastle: Mason Holgate (37), Ryan Fraser (56), Kieran Trippier (80).
Everton: Jamaal Lascelles (36).
Halftime: 1-1.
Burnley: Jay Rodriguez (47).
Man United: Paul Pogba (18).
Halftime: 0-1.
Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres (42).
Blackpool: Gary Madine (24).
Halftime: 1-1.
Derby: Craig Forsyth (19), Tom Lawrence (37), Festy Ebosele (47).
Hull: Craig Forsyth (65).
Halftime: 2-0.
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (29, 50), Bobby Reid (87).
Halftime: 1-0.
Luton Town: Allan Campbell (28), Elijah Adebayo (59).
Barnsley: Carlton Morris (44).
Halftime: 1-1.
Stoke: Jaden Philogene-Bidace (47), Lewis Baker (60), Jacob Brown (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Rotherham: Joshua Kayode (60).
Halftime: 0-0.
Accrington Stanley: John O'Sullivan (28), Ethan Hamilton (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Cheltenham: Elliot Bonds (64), Alfie May (78).
Sunderland: Alex Pritchard (32).
Halftime: 0-1.
Crewe: Chris Long (19).
Plymouth: Ryan Hardie (48, 56, 85), Niall Ennis (55).
Halftime: 1-0.
Ipswich: Tyreeq Bakinson (39).
Halftime: 0-1.
Fleetwood Town: Paddy Lane (51).
Milton Keynes Dons: Harry Darling (12).
Halftime: 0-1.
Gillingham: Vadaine Oliver (86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Lincoln: Morgan Whittaker (10), Cohen Bramall (19).
Morecambe: Toumani Diagouraga (56).
Halftime: 2-0.
Portsmouth: Sean Raggett (33), Michael Jacobs (41).
Burton Albion: Gassan Ahadme (50).
Halftime: 2-0.
Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan (53).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Bolton: Dion Charles (10), Will Aimson (83).
Charlton: Chuks Aneke (76).
Halftime: 1-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Carlisle: Owen Windsor (21).
Port Vale: David Worrall (1), James Wilson (43), David Amoo (81).
Halftime: 1-2.
Exeter: Cheick Diabate (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Forest Green: Jack Aitchison (73), Mathew Stevens (86).
Rochdale: James Ball (47).
Halftime: 0-0.
Harrogate Town: Brahima Diarra (61).
Crawley Town: Aramide Oteh (48), Nick Tsaroulla (79), Tom Nichols (84).
Halftime: 0-0.
Mansfield Town: Rhys Oates (19), Jordan Bowery (90).
Colchester: Alan Judge (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Northampton: Fraser Horsfall (82).
Halftime: 0-0.
Oldham: Davis Keillor-Dunn (1, 31).
Bristol Rovers: Sam Nicholson (43).
Halftime: 2-1.
Scunthorpe: Jai Rowe (34).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bradford: Jamie Walker (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
Tranmere: Kane Hemmings (6, 72), Paul Glatzel (58).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hartlepool: Luke Molyneux (27, 39), Omar Bogle (44).
Barrow: John Rooney (17).
Halftime: 3-1.
Stockport County: No Name (56, 65).
Chesterfield: No Name (16, 21).
Halftime: 0-2.
Wealdstone: No Name (39, 43).
Yeovil: No Name (64).
Halftime: 2-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Southend: No Name (47, 50).
Halftime: 0-0.
Notts County: No Name (7, 11, 29, 48, 72, 90).
Barnet: No Name (66).
Halftime: 3-0.