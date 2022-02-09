English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Burnley 0, Watford 0
West Ham 1, Watford 0
Newcastle 3, Everton 1
Burnley 1, Man United 1
Norwich vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Man United vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brighton, 3:15 p.m.
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Millwall 0, Preston 0
Swansea 0, Luton Town 1
Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1
Huddersfield 2, Derby 0
Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2
Blackpool 3, Bristol City 1
Hull 0, Preston 1
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Swansea 1, Blackburn 0
Coventry 1, Blackpool 1
Derby 3, Hull 1
Fulham 3, Millwall 0
Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 3, Swansea 0
Cardiff vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8 a.m.
West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth 1, Charlton 2
Doncaster 0, Rotherham 5
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Morecambe 0
AFC Wimbledon 2, Cheltenham 2
Wigan 1, Oxford United 1
Gillingham 1, Crewe 0
Bolton 2, Cambridge United 0
Burton Albion 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd
Charlton 3, AFC Wimbledon 2
Ipswich 1, Gillingham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Lincoln 1
Morecambe 1, Bolton 1
Oxford United 3, Portsmouth 2
Rotherham 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Shrewsbury 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Sunderland 1, Doncaster 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Rotherham 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 2, Sunderland 1
Crewe 1, Plymouth 4
Doncaster 0, Ipswich 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1
Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0
Wycombe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Bolton 2, Charlton 1
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Rotherham, 7 a.m.
Wigan vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Bradford 1, Leyton Orient 1
Port Vale 1, Forest Green 1
Swindon 1, Crawley Town 1
Colchester 1, Rochdale 1
Tranmere 1, Stevenage 0
Northampton 0, Barrow 1
Harrogate Town 0, Mansfield Town 0
Salford 2, Carlisle 1
Harrogate Town 2, Bradford 0
Barrow 1, Tranmere 1
Crawley Town 2, Stevenage 2
Forest Green 2, Newport County 0
Leyton Orient 0, Colchester 1
Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd
Salford vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 1
Sutton United 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Swindon 1, Exeter 2
Walsall 0, Northampton 1
Sutton United 0, Salford 0
Carlisle 1, Port Vale 3
Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 0
Forest Green 2, Rochdale 1
Harrogate Town 1, Crawley Town 3
Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 1
Northampton 1, Newport County 0
Oldham 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0
Stevenage 0, Bradford 1
Tranmere 3, Swindon 0
Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1
Barrow vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Colchester, 9 a.m.
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Southend 2, Barnet 1
Yeovil 1, Weymouth 1
Aldershot 1, Barnet 3
Altrincham 2, Woking 2
Chesterfield 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn 3, Weymouth 0
Maidenhead United 2, Eastleigh 2
Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 2
Southend vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County 1, Dover Athletic 0
Torquay United 1, Wrexham 0
Yeovil 0, Solihull Moors 0
Stockport County 2, Chesterfield 2
Wealdstone 2, Yeovil 1
Grimsby Town 0, Kings Lynn 0
Southend 2, Bromley 0
Notts County 6, Barnet 1
Kings Lynn vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bromley vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. ppd
Dover Athletic vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m. ppd
Woking vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Boreham Wood, 12:20 p.m.