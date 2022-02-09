Pattern establishes Singapore office to strengthen its presence in Asia

One of the top Amazon sellers in the world reinforces its growth plan for Asia with the opening of a strategic hub in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 February 2022 - Pattern, the premier trade partner for global marketplace acceleration, has opened a new office in Singapore to serve as its strategic hub for operations across the greater Asia region.

The new office demonstrates Pattern's commitment and investment to help its brand partners accelerate their business in the region.

"Pattern has built teams of professionals in various key cities in Asia Pacific, including Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Sydney, Melbourne, and Pune," said Pattern Chief International Officer Chris Vincent, who has relocated to Singapore to lead Pattern's strategic growth in the region. "We also manage distribution centres in Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Melbourne. The launch of our Singapore office recognises our strategic focus on the region and bolsters our APAC team's efforts and operations. We will continue accelerating our brand partners' businesses in China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Australia. We are proactively hiring in the Lion City to strengthen our influence in the region."

Founded in the U.S. in 2013, Pattern has created a unique business model that solves the issues most brands face when dealing directly with marketplaces or international distributors. The company is a trade partner that provides an all-in-one ecommerce and marketplace solution—buying stock from its brand partners and then taking care of every aspect of their marketplace presence.

Pattern's position as a leading player in the ecommerce field has been recognised by strategic investors, proven by a $52 million USD Series A in 2020 and a $225 million USD strategic investment in 2021. These successful capital raises have allowed Pattern to further accelerate the technology and intelligence services that power the company's ecommerce acceleration platform, as well as expand its global offering.

The Asia market is one that no ecommerce player can overlook. Ecommerce revenue in the region is projected to reach $2 trillion USD in 2022. Pattern has established a strong track record leading Asian marketplace acceleration for brands—leveraging its technology and operational and logistics capabilities to help a range of brands trade on key marketplaces, such as Tmall, JD.com, and Amazon Japan.

"Our next strategic goal is further extending our operations to other significant marketplaces in the region, such as Lazada, Shopee, Coupang and the local markets of Amazon," said Pattern Asia General Manager Arthur Cheung, who leads Pattern's businesses in the region. "We trust that Singapore—backed by its world-class business environment, talent pool, and infrastructure—is an ideal place to connect all of our resources across the region."

About Pattern

Pattern is the premier trade partner for marketplace acceleration. Founded in 2013, the company has grown to operate from 22 global locations to help more than 100 consumer brands achieve accelerated growth on D2C websites and key marketplaces around the world, including Amazon, Tmall, JD.com, Lazada, Shopee and Coupang. It has become one of the top Amazon sellers in the world and one of the top 5% of Tmall Trade Partners.

