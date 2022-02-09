Brazilian team Palmeiras reaches final of Club World Cup

Luan of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emira... Luan of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Palmeiras fans cheer before during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tues... Palmeiras fans cheer before during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Coach Abel Ferreira of Brazil's Palmeiras talks to hi players during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu... Coach Abel Ferreira of Brazil's Palmeiras talks to hi players during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Raphael Veiga of Brazil's Palmeiras scores during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab... Raphael Veiga of Brazil's Palmeiras scores during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Raphael Veiga of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after he scored during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Ab... Raphael Veiga of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after he scored during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Raphael Veiga of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after he scored during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Ab... Raphael Veiga of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after he scored during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Palmeiras fans celebrate after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emir... Palmeiras fans celebrate after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Rony of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, Uni... Rony of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Rony of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, Uni... Rony of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Luan of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emira... Luan of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Palmeiras players celebrate after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab E... Palmeiras players celebrate after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Palmeiras players celebrate after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab E... Palmeiras players celebrate after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South American champions Palmeiras reached the final of the Club World Cup by defeating African winners Al Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday.

Raphael Veiga and Dudu scored for the Brazilian club, which will play for the title on Saturday against the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Champions League winner Chelsea and Asian champion Al Hilal.

Palmeiras and Chelsea entered the seven-team competition in the semifinals. Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal reached the last four by defeating United Arab Emirates champion Al Jazira 6-1 on Sunday. Egypt's Al Ahly had beaten CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey of Mexico 1-0 on Saturday.

Palmeiras lost to Mexico's Tigres in last year's semifinal at the Club World Cup. The two-time defending Copa Libertadores champion is recognized by FIFA as the first intercontinental world club champion after beating Juventus in a final at the Maracanã Stadium in 1951.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will miss Wednesday's match after he tested positive for COVID-19 but is hopeful of getting to the United Arab Emirates for either the final or the third-place playoff, which also takes place on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports