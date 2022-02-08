Alexa
Tuesday's Speedskating Results

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 11:25
Tuesday Men 1500m

1. Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands, 1:43.21.

2. Thomas Krol, Netherlands, 1:43.55.

3. Kim Minseok, South Korea, 1:44.24.

4. Peder Kongshaug, Norway, 1:44.39.

5. Connor Howe, Canada, 1:44.86.

6. Joey Mantia, United States, 1:45.26.

7. Ning Zhongyan, China, 1:45.28.

8. Sergei Trofimov, ROC, 1:45.32.

9. Marcel Bosker, Netherlands, 1:45.42.

10. Seitaro Ichinohe, Japan, 1:45.53.

11. Emery Lehman, United States, 1:45.78.

12. Allan Dahl Johansson, Norway, 1:45.81.

13. Bart Swings, Belgium, 1:45.82.

14. Daniil Aldoshkin, ROC, 1:46.33.

15. Ruslan Zakharov, ROC, 1:46.46.

16. Kristian Ulekleiv, Norway, 1:46.56.

17. Takuro Oda, Japan, 1:46.60.

18. Dmitriy Morozov, Kazakhstan, 1:47.01.

19. Cornelius Kersten, Britain, 1:47.11.

20. Wang Haotian, China, 1:47.13.

21. Park Seonghyeon, South Korea, 1:47.59.

22. Tyson Langelaar, Canada, 1:47.81.

23. Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu, Canada, 1:48.00.

24. Haralds Silovs, Latvia, 1:48.24.

25. Alessio Trentini, Italy, 1:48.33.

26. Peter Michael, New Zealand, 1:48.68.

27. Lian Ziwen, China, 1:49.15.

28. Casey Dawson, United States, 1:49.45.

29. Mathias Voste, Belgium, 1:49.93.

