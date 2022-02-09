Mudslide kills at least 14 people, injures 35 in Colombia

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 202... Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. At least 11 people died and several were injured, according to local authorities. (AP Photo/Andres Otalvaro)

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 202... Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. At least 11 people died and several were injured, according to local authorities. (AP Photo/Andres Otalvaro)

Police and rescue workers remove a survivor from the debris where a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8,... Police and rescue workers remove a survivor from the debris where a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. At least 11 people died and several were injured, according to local authorities. (AP Photo/Andres Otalvaro)

A man faces the rain-soaked hillside that collapsed over people's homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. At least 11 people died and sever... A man faces the rain-soaked hillside that collapsed over people's homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. At least 11 people died and several were injured, according to local authorities. (AP Photo/Andres Otalvaro)

Rescue workers and firefighters remove a victim's body from the debris after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesd... Rescue workers and firefighters remove a victim's body from the debris after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. At least 11 people died and several were injured, according to local authorities. (AP Photo/Andres Otalvaro)

Rescue workers search for survivors where a rain-weakened hillside collapsed on people's homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. At least 1... Rescue workers search for survivors where a rain-weakened hillside collapsed on people's homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. At least 11 people died and several were injured, according to local authorities. (AP Photo/Andres Otalvaro)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Heavy rains triggered a mudslide that swept into a residential area in a western Colombia town Tuesday morning, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others, authorities said.

Officials said one person was reported missing after the deadly slide in Risaralda, in the municipality of Pereira.

Pereira Mayor Carlos Maya, who confirmed the death toll, warned that the risk of landslide continued in the area and urged people to leave to avoid further casualties.

Many of the houses in the neighborhood hit are of wooden construction, and more than 60 homes were evacuated as teams assessed the damage and risks.

Colombian President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.