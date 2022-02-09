Nets rule Harden out against Celtics with hamstring injury

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, left, and guard Kyrie Irving watch from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoen... Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, left, and guard Kyrie Irving watch from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Nets 121-111. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) yells to forward James Johnson (16) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacrame... Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) yells to forward James Johnson (16) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have ruled James Harden out with left hamstring tightness, leaving the skidding team without its three stars against Boston on Tuesday night.

Harden will miss his third straight game. The Nets originally listed him as questionable, but they ruled him out after their morning shootaround.

There has been speculation he could be dealt before Thursday's trade deadline, though coach Steve Nash said Sunday the Nets would not be moving the All-Star guard.

Brooklyn has lost eight straight games and has slumped badly since Kevin Durant was lost to a sprained left knee. The Nets had Kyrie Irving in the lineup during their road trip but he is out Tuesday because he is ineligible to play in home games, having not met New York's mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports