Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Grenade attack at bus station in Pakistan kills 1, wounds 2

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 00:43
Grenade attack at bus station in Pakistan kills 1, wounds 2

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Assailants threw a hand grenade at a bus station in volatile southwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing a passerby and wounding two others, police said, in a sign of increasing violence in the region.

The attack happened in Dera Murad Jamali, a town in Baluchistan province, said Aziz Baloch, an area police official.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. It came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited another region in the province to assure his support for troops who came under attack in the Naushki and Panjgur districts last Wednesday.

Nine soldiers and 20 assailants were killed in those twin attacks and subsequent clearing operations. The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a group designated terrorist by the U.S. in 2019, claimed responsibility.

Baluchistan has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups who demand independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence in province has persisted.

Updated : 2022-02-09 02:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 26 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 26 local COVID cases
"