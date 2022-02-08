All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 40 22 12 4 2 50 123 117 Hershey 42 23 13 3 3 52 131 112 Springfield 42 22 14 5 1 50 134 136 Providence 36 18 12 3 3 42 108 99 Charlotte 41 22 17 2 0 46 139 122 WB/Scranton 40 18 17 2 3 41 104 123 Lehigh Valley 39 15 16 6 2 38 108 124 Bridgeport 43 16 19 4 4 40 117 132

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 38 27 6 5 0 59 141 96 Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119 Rochester 40 22 15 2 1 47 145 146 Laval 33 17 13 3 0 37 106 115 Syracuse 37 17 16 3 1 38 104 116 Belleville 35 17 18 0 0 34 106 109 Cleveland 39 13 19 4 3 33 106 134

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 40 26 8 4 2 58 129 100 Manitoba 38 24 11 2 1 51 117 92 Iowa 40 19 17 3 1 42 113 111 Milwaukee 44 21 19 2 2 46 127 132 Rockford 37 17 16 3 1 38 100 110 Grand Rapids 40 16 17 5 2 39 110 124 Texas 34 12 15 4 3 31 102 121

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 37 26 7 3 1 56 127 89 Ontario 37 24 8 3 2 53 151 113 Bakersfield 34 18 9 4 3 43 110 97 Henderson 35 20 12 2 1 43 108 97 Colorado 40 21 13 3 3 48 128 120 Abbotsford 35 16 15 3 1 36 111 111 Tucson 37 14 20 2 1 31 104 142 San Diego 36 14 20 2 0 30 97 123 San Jose 39 14 24 1 0 29 117 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Abbotsford 8, Tucson 5

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.