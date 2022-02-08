SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 36 27 7 1 1 58 124 79 Knoxville 36 26 7 1 2 55 136 89 Peoria 33 23 5 2 3 51 122 72 Quad City 36 20 8 4 4 48 119 98 Fayetteville 34 23 10 1 0 47 109 82 Roanoke 33 17 11 2 3 40 105 82 Pensacola 33 17 11 4 1 39 117 103 Evansville 35 18 17 0 0 36 92 91 Birmingham 35 9 22 4 0 22 84 129 Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159 Vermilion County 32 3 26 3 0 9 47 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.