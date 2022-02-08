Gent condemns violence against women after player's arrest

BRUSSELS (AP) — Gent condemned violence against women on Tuesday after the Belgian soccer club was criticized for not taking a strong enough public stance following the arrest of a team player.

Gent said it cannot publicly comment on the content of Ilombe Mboyo's case. He was detained last month for an alleged assault on a woman and has not featured with the team since.

The club insisted that under no circumstances did it accept violence against women.

“In any case, in the event of a subsequent incident, any person involved in the club who misbehaves in this respect will be excluded," Gent said.

Nicknamed the small Pelé for his great technical skills, the 34-year-old Mboyo is a former Belgium international who returned to Gent last summer.

“We also want to make clear and enforce the club’s values and standards," Gent said. “And we emphasize that we have received the message regarding communication and transparency well."

___

