AP PHOTOS: Olympic rings easy to find at Beijing Games

The Olympic rings are seen on the nails of Andrea Voetter of Italy as she talks via radio after a crash during a women's luge training run at the 2022... The Olympic rings are seen on the nails of Andrea Voetter of Italy as she talks via radio after a crash during a women's luge training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)