List of nominees for the 94th Academy Awards

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/08 21:37
Caitriona Balfe appears in a scene from "Belfast." (Rob Youngson/Focus Features via AP)

Caitriona Balfe appears in a scene from "Belfast." (Rob Youngson/Focus Features via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nominees for the 94th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday via a livestream. Winners will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.

Best actor: Original screenplay: “Licorice Pizza”; “Belfast”; “Don’t Look Up”; “King Richard”; “The Worst Person in the World.”

Adapted screenplay: “The Power of the Dog”; “The Lost Daughter”; “CODA”; “Dune”; “Drive My Car.”

Best supporting actor: Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos.”

Best supporting actress: Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”; Judi Dench, “Belfast.”

Costume design: “Cruella”; “Cyrano”; “Dune”; “Nightmare Alley”; “West Side Story.”

Film editing: “Don't Look Up”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “tick, tick ... BOOM.” “The Power of the Dog.”

Updated : 2022-02-08 23:04 GMT+08:00

