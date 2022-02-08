Alexa
Klaebo retains Olympic sprint title, Sundling also gets gold

By MARTHA BELLISLE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/08 20:54
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, right, celebrates a gold medal finish ahead of silver medal finisher Federico Pellegrino, of Italy, and bronze me...

Federico Pellegrino, of Italy, celebrates after winning the silver medal during the men's final sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the 20...

Jonna Sundling, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the women's final sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesda...

Gold medal finisher Jonna Sundling, of Sweden, left, celebrates with silver medal finisher Maja Dahlqvist, of Sweden, after the women's final sprint f...

Jessie Diggins reacts after a bronze medal finish at the women's final sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesd...

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo is still the fastest man on the sprint course.

The Norwegian cross-country skier defended his Olympic sprint title at the Beijing Games on Tuesday, leading the final for the entire race and punching the air when he crossed the finish line.

Klaebo won the race in 2 minutes, 58.06 seconds. Frederico Pellegrino of Italy took silver, .26 seconds behind. Russian skier Alexander Terenteva earned bronze, 1.31 behind.

In the women's sprint, Jonna Sundling of Sweden went into the final wearing bib No. 1 after qualifying with the fastest time and carried that momentum to the finish line.

She won the race in 3:09.68, finishing 2.88 seconds ahead of teammate Maja Dahlqvist. Jessie Diggins of the United States took bronze, 3.16 seconds behind.

It was Diggins' second Olympic medal. She won gold in the team sprint at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games — a first for the United States.

Diggins' teammate, Rosie Brennan, was just behind in fourth on Tuesday.

Sundling is a first-time Olympian but has two world championship sprint titles, and team sprint titles with Dahlqvist.

Updated : 2022-02-08 23:03 GMT+08:00

