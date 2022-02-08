Taiwan's KMT condemns opening of Fukushima food imports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan’s main opposition party, on Tuesday (Feb.8) condemned the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration’s sudden lifting of the ban on the import of food from areas of Japan affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Taiwan’s Cabinet announced on Tuesday morning that the ban on the import of food from five Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, Gunma, Chiba, Ibaraki, and Tochigi, was to be officially lifted.

In response, William Tseng (曾銘宗), the KMT caucus whip in Taiwan’s legislature, held a press conference, during which he said the KMT gave its strongest condemnation of the administration’s decision to lift the ban without communicating with the people and opposition parties, CNA reported.

Tseng added that the ban on imports of food from the nuclear disaster areas was an important policy that had been approved by the people of Taiwan in a referendum, and this abrupt contradiction of public opinion showed the Tsai administration’s heavy-handed approach and arrogance.

He called for the people of Taiwan to vote the administration out of office, per CNA.

Tseng went on to point out that Taiwan has a trade deficit of NT$700 billion (US$25.2 billion) with Japan, which is a good bargaining chip to use during talks with that nation. He claimed that the Taiwanese government had been denigrating itself in negotiations with Japan.

However, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said that the DPP caucus has fully supported the Cabinet’s policy of opening up the import of qualified foods from Japan.

He pointed out that the issues the KMT raised were not based on science, and that they were just political knee-jerk responses. He challenged the KMT to come up with faults related to the food import policy that can be scientifically tested and proved, per CNA.