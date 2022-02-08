CECC announces 22nd round of vaccinations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday (Feb. 8) the 22nd round of vaccinations, with registration lasting from Feb. 9-11.

This latest round of jabs has 1,548,233 doses available for boosters. Of that, 816,728 doses are Moderna, more than 587,922 doses are BioNTech, 116,475 doses are Medigen, and 27,108 doses are AstraZeneca, according to the CECC.

Those aged 65 and older can register for a booster shot between Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 11. Those aged 50-64 can register between noon on Feb. 9 to noon on Feb. 11.

People aged between 18 and 49 can register between 2 p.m. on Feb. 9 to noon on February 11. The vaccinations will take place from Feb. 14-20.