Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Springboks hosting Wales for 3 tests in July

By Associated Press
2022/02/08 18:36
Springboks hosting Wales for 3 tests in July

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa will welcome Wales to the republic for the first time since 2014 for a three-test rugby series in July.

The world champion Springboks will face Wales on July 2 in Pretoria, July 9 in Bloemfontein and July 16 in Cape Town.

The Springboks have won their last two tests against Wales — 19-16 in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinals in Yokohama, and 23-18 last November in Cardiff — and never lost to the visitors in South Africa.

After the tour, South Africa then launches its Rugby Championship campaign with consecutive home tests against New Zealand on Aug. 6 in Nelspruit and Aug. 13 in Johannesburg.

It will play twice in Australia and once in Argentina, and finish the championship with a home game against the Pumas on Sept. 24.

“Pending the return of crowds to our tests and with the COVID-19 pandemic still presenting challenges throughout the world, we understand the fluid nature of match schedules,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in a statement on Tuesday, "but it is important for us that the team face quality opposition as we gear up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-08 20:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
"